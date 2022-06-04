Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 91.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,901 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Dover were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Dover by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOV. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.83.

In related news, SVP David J. Malinas acquired 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,623.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $133.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.34. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $127.04 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

