DuckDaoDime (DDIM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $140,942.00

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 4th. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for $2.42 or 0.00008148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $140,942.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

