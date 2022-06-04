Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Duos Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
OTCMKTS:DUOT opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. Duos Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.00.
Duos Technologies Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.
