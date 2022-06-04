Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Duos Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

OTCMKTS:DUOT opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. Duos Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 5,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Duos Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duos Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Duos Technologies Group by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 27,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in Duos Technologies Group by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 498,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 241,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

Duos Technologies Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

