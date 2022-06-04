Dvision Network Tops One Day Volume of $1.32 Million (DVI)

Dvision Network (DVI) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 4th. Dvision Network has a total market cap of $50.34 million and $1.32 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dvision Network has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One Dvision Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dvision Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,708.61 or 1.00002516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001986 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Dvision Network Profile

Dvision Network (DVI) is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 356,896,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dvision Network’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network . The official website for Dvision Network is dvision.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Buying and Selling Dvision Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dvision Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dvision Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dvision Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dvision Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dvision Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.