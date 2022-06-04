DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$5.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.85-$4.15 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America cut shares of DXC Technology from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.31.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

NYSE:DXC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.25. 1,912,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,899. DXC Technology has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.96. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.13.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 12.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 210,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after buying an additional 22,522 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 7.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 46.0% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 547,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after buying an additional 172,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.