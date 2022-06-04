Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $928.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $928.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $934.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $924.85 million. Dycom Industries reported sales of $787.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year sales of $3.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

Shares of DY stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,314. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $528,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 734,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,309,000 after purchasing an additional 69,180 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

