DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Cuts Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 436,787 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.15% of Darden Restaurants worth $28,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth $184,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 42.2% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 7,835.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 265,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,229,000 after acquiring an additional 262,251 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 82.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 21,643 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth $1,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.05.

DRI opened at $125.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.57 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.71.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

