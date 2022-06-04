DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Grows Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,962 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.08% of AutoZone worth $33,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in AutoZone by 1,646.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 313.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,034,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $511,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,058.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,048.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,983.22. The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,367.96 and a 12-month high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 114.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Citigroup increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,122.35.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,582 shares of company stock valued at $15,957,334. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

