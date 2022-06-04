DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $18.50 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 53,830 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $18,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $195.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.22 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.08%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.84.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

