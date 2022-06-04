DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $23.68 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,372 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $23,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Analog Devices by 7.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Analog Devices by 251.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 114,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,141,000 after acquiring an additional 81,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total transaction of $782,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,461. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $165.24 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.81 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.43 and a 200-day moving average of $165.47.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 86.12%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.52.

About Analog Devices (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.