DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $25.40 Million Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 63,384 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Baidu were worth $25,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Baidu by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Baidu by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $143.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.62 and a 1 year high of $209.17.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

