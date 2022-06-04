DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $31.58 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 300,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,722 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $31,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY opened at $104.77 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $147.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.995 dividend. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.01%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RY shares. TD Securities cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.05.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.