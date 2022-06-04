DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $35.40 Million Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 212,749 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.32% of AECOM worth $35,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AECOM by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,176,000 after buying an additional 86,352 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in AECOM by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in AECOM by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in AECOM by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 214,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after buying an additional 16,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $70.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.92. AECOM has a 52 week low of $58.36 and a 52 week high of $79.97.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

