DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $40.32 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,327 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $40,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.64.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $135.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.29 and a 200-day moving average of $92.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $136.32. The company has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.77.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.73) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

About Valero Energy (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.