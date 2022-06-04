DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Lowers Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.12% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $44,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,173,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $628,809,000 after buying an additional 818,364 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 783,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,015,000 after buying an additional 556,208 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,278.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 494,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,125,000 after buying an additional 483,205 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 33.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,789,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,283,000 after buying an additional 447,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,148,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,688,186,000 after buying an additional 387,423 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF stock opened at $132.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 144.95%.

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.