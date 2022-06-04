DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Lowers Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,809 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.06% of Eversource Energy worth $19,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 356.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,889,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,575 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 196.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,702,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,163,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,016,480,000 after acquiring an additional 401,102 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 989,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,020,000 after acquiring an additional 286,949 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 654.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 309,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,288,000 after acquiring an additional 268,302 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,953 shares of company stock worth $995,989 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ES. Bank of America lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $92.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.54. The firm has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.82%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

