DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 30,000 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.11% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $22,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPM opened at $42.33 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.39 and a 1-year high of $51.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.64.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

WPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $61.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

