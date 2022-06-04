DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Price Target Raised to $22.00

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of DZS from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DZS from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DZS in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DZSI stock opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.21. DZS has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $23.48.

DZS ( NASDAQ:DZSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. DZS had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $77.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DZS will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of DZS by 316.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of DZS in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DZS in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of DZS by 87,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DZS in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. 34.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

