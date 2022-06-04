e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.78-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $432.00 million-$440.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $401.63 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NYSE ELF traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.42. 728,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,079. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $33.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 64.44 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.97.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $105.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.70%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 8,094 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $208,906.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,107,437.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,440,317.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,352 shares of company stock worth $3,173,627. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2,175.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

