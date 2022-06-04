Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Cut to $170.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.13.

Shares of ETN opened at $140.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. Eaton has a 52-week low of $130.43 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Eaton by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 27.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

