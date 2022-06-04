Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0356 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVM opened at $9.50 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $12.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

