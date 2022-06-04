Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $13.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVV. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 90.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,622,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,980,000 after acquiring an additional 772,573 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $2,229,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,769,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 247,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 86,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,072,000.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

