Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.
Shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $13.49.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.