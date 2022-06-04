Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 30th

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0412 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.
EIM opened at $11.07 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $14.01.
In other news, insider Craig R. Brandon acquired 21,750 shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $248,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig R. Brandon acquired 22,665 shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.91 per share, with a total value of $247,275.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,567.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.
