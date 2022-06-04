Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

ENX stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

Get Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENX. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 227.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 48,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.