Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEARCA:EXD)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:EXD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0708 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

NYSEARCA EXD opened at $10.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.49. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 56,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund is co-managed by Parametric Risk Advisors, LLC. It invests in equity markets. The fund invests directly and through derivatives such as options in stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.