Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Argus from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Edward Jones raised Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $200.65.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $170.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $154.31 and a 1-year high of $238.93.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

In other news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

