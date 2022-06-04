Edgeless (EDG) Price Up 36.2% This Week

Edgeless (EDG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Edgeless coin can currently be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded up 36.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

