Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.20)-(0.16) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company issued revenue guidance of $244-246 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.43 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.36–$0.28 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Elastic from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.44.

Get Elastic alerts:

Shares of ESTC stock traded down $2.56 on Friday, hitting $71.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,477,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,517. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Elastic has a twelve month low of $50.74 and a twelve month high of $189.84.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 38.75% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $419,843.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $438,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $978,537. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $6,982,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Elastic by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.