Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2022

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $133.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ESTC. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.44.

ESTC stock opened at $71.06 on Tuesday. Elastic has a 12 month low of $50.74 and a 12 month high of $189.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -32.30 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 38.75%. The business had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $438,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $25,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,415 shares of company stock worth $978,537. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in Elastic by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 59,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Elastic by 500.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after buying an additional 67,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank INC grew its stake in Elastic by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic (Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.