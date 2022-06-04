Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $133.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ESTC. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.44.

ESTC stock opened at $71.06 on Tuesday. Elastic has a 12 month low of $50.74 and a 12 month high of $189.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -32.30 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 38.75%. The business had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $438,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $25,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,415 shares of company stock worth $978,537. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in Elastic by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 59,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Elastic by 500.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after buying an additional 67,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank INC grew its stake in Elastic by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

