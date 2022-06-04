Emerge Commerce (OTC:EMCMF) Given New C$0.35 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Emerge Commerce (OTC:EMCMF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Emerge Commerce from C$2.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Emerge Commerce stock opened at C$0.23 on Tuesday. Emerge Commerce has a 12 month low of C$0.20 and a 12 month high of C$0.65.

Emerge Commerce Ltd. owns and operates online e-commerce marketplaces in Canada and the United States. Its principal operating e-commerce brands include truLOCAL.ca, UnderPar.com, JustGolfStuff.ca, WagJag.com, and BeRightBack.ca. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

