Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Receives $147.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAVA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 1,310.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 92.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 49.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.71. 141,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,924. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.46 and a beta of 1.18. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $86.17 and a fifty-two week high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.36 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Endava’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Endava will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

