Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Receives $393.81 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $393.81.

EDVMF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,450 ($31.00) to GBX 2,850 ($36.06) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Liberum Capital raised Endeavour Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$45.25 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$41.00 to C$42.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

EDVMF traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.08. 7,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,795. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average of $23.84. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $28.52.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

