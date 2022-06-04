Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.64

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.64 and last traded at $15.63, with a volume of 111739 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ERF. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Enerplus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enerplus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$26.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Enerplus alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.98.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $513.15 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 69.73% and a net margin of 14.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.