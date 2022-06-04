EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $899.25 Million

Brokerages predict that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) will post sales of $899.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnerSys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $906.50 million and the lowest is $892.00 million. EnerSys reported sales of $814.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year sales of $3.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnerSys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

NYSE ENS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.42. 174,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,515. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.86. EnerSys has a one year low of $59.92 and a one year high of $100.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

