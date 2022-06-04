Engine Gaming and Media (CVE:GAME) Shares Down 4%

Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. (CVE:GAME – Get Rating) shares traded down 4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.20. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 9,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of C$19.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.96.
Engine Gaming and Media Company Profile (CVE:GAME)
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
Receive News & Ratings for Engine Gaming and Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engine Gaming and Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.