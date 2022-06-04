EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $327.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) to post $327.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $326.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $329.00 million. EnPro Industries reported sales of $298.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.23 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NPO shares. StockNews.com raised EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

NPO stock traded down $0.88 on Monday, hitting $98.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,440. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $79.80 and a 1 year high of $117.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.29%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

