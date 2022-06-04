EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of EnWave stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. EnWave has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69.

EnWave Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

