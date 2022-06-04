EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of EnWave stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. EnWave has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69.
EnWave Company Profile (Get Rating)
