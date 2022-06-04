EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors reduced its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,726,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 493,095 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 3.04% of EPAM Systems worth $1,153,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,467,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $980,000. Natixis boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 37,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,401,000 after acquiring an additional 29,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPAM. Susquehanna raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $490.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $312.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.00.

NYSE EPAM opened at $332.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $303.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.04. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.76.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.82. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

