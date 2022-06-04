Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $320.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $378.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ESS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $352.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Essex Property Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $343.00 to $313.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays downgraded Essex Property Trust from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $367.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $350.06.

ESS opened at $283.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $275.33 and a one year high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 145.70%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

