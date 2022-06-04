EventChain Price Tops $0.0018 (EVC)

EventChain (EVC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 4th. One EventChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. EventChain has a market cap of $54,854.51 and approximately $3,280.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EventChain has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About EventChain

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

