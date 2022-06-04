Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Receives $30.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Evonik Industries from €26.00 ($27.96) to €23.00 ($24.73) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

OTCMKTS:EVKIF traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.50. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 454. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.27.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

