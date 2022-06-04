Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EVT. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($46.24) target price on Evotec in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($45.16) target price on Evotec in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($50.54) target price on Evotec in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($46.24) target price on Evotec in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($48.39) target price on Evotec in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Evotec stock opened at €25.57 ($27.49) on Tuesday. Evotec has a 12 month low of €20.16 ($21.68) and a 12 month high of €45.83 ($49.28). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €31.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion and a PE ratio of 49.00.

Evotec SE operates as a drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain, inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases, and women's health.

