eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on eXp World from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eXp World presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.33.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 3.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. eXp World has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $55.43.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). eXp World had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eXp World will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. eXp World’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $228,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stacey Onnen sold 16,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $390,395.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,942 shares of company stock worth $4,281,981 over the last three months. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 20,014 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter valued at $1,250,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

