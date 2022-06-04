Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EXPE. DA Davidson increased their price target on Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $208.60.

Shares of EXPE opened at $131.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.50, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.83. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $115.76 and a 52 week high of $217.72.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Kern purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.79 per share, with a total value of $1,006,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,376 shares of company stock worth $6,741,869 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 19.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1,556.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 114,035 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $18,691,000 after acquiring an additional 107,152 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 530.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 59,604 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after acquiring an additional 50,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

