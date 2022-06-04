Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Farfetch from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS analyst Kunal Madhukar lowered the price target on Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) to $14.00 (from $19.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $56.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.56.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 3.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.13. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $53.77.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Farfetch had a return on equity of 1,826.57% and a net margin of 73.70%. The business had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Farfetch by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,604 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Farfetch by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,590,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,529,000 after acquiring an additional 189,935 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Farfetch by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,439,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,801 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Farfetch by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,763,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Farfetch during the third quarter valued at $432,446,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

