Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,600 ($20.24) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,200 ($40.49) to GBX 3,030 ($38.34) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.04) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.30) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,060 ($38.71) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,250 ($28.47) to GBX 2,000 ($25.30) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fevertree Drinks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,192.50 ($27.74).

Shares of FEVR stock opened at GBX 1,509 ($19.09) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,680.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,089.32. The stock has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 39.50. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of GBX 1,451 ($18.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,871 ($36.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a GBX 53.37 ($0.68) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.52. Fevertree Drinks’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider Laura Kate Hagan acquired 634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,575 ($19.93) per share, with a total value of £9,985.50 ($12,633.48).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

