Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
NASDAQ FRGI opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.89. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $15.62. The company has a market cap of $194.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 2.07.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 204.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 95,721 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 62.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 47,434 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 29.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.
About Fiesta Restaurant Group
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.
