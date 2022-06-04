Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

NASDAQ FRGI opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.89. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $15.62. The company has a market cap of $194.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 2.07.

Fiesta Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FRGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $95.61 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 204.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 95,721 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 62.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 47,434 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 29.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

