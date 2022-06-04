Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. is a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company leveraging its Human-First Discovery(R) platform to develop a novel class of orally administered biological drugs. The company’s product candidate includes CP101, FIN-211, FIN-524 and FIN-525. Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. is based in SOMERVILLE, Mass. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Finch Therapeutics Group from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of Finch Therapeutics Group stock opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $118.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Finch Therapeutics Group had a negative return on equity of 33.13% and a negative net margin of 448.35%. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNCH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Finch Therapeutics Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Finch Therapeutics Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Finch Therapeutics Group by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,271,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Finch Therapeutics Group by 1,212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 17,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

