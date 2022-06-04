First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $293.45 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,187,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,242 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF comprises approximately 11.5% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.23% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $293,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,148,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,942,000 after acquiring an additional 88,701 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 272,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,903,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 209,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,899 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 207,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,542,000 after acquiring an additional 50,260 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 179,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWX traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $66.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,534. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $62.71 and a 1-year high of $71.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.60 and its 200 day moving average is $68.42.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

