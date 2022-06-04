FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FirstEnergy’s efforts to strengthen transmission & distribution operations and systematic investment plans will increase grid reliability and enable it to efficiently serve customers. It aims to cut emissions and become net carbon neutral by 2050. Higher weather-related usage in its service territories will boost demand from the residential group. FirstEnergy has enough liquidity to meet debt obligations. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Yet, FE has coal-fired generating plants, for which it has to comply with environmental regulations, which may result in additional expenses. Any unexpected delay in completing capital project and a likely increase in interest rates could put pressure on the company’s bottom line. Cyber security threat and unfavorable weather can lower demand and impact performance.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.33.

NYSE:FE opened at $41.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.35. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 44.7% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 1,113.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,320,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,657 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 26.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 33.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 542,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,494,000 after acquiring an additional 136,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

